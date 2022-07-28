Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Matthew Hooton: Danger on the left, risk on the right

6 minutes to read
Winston Peters visits the crowd during the occupation of Parliament grounds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters visits the crowd during the occupation of Parliament grounds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION:

In the three days after last week's column, everything changed.

On Friday, the two accused of fraud over donations to the NZ First Foundation were acquitted after receiving permanent name suppression earlier that week.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.