Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Matthew Hooton: Chris Hipkins' Charlotte Bellis apology rings hollow

5 minutes to read
The Government said sorry to Charlotte Bellis - but not to hundreds of other women denied entry by MIQ. Photo / Jim Huylebroek

The Government said sorry to Charlotte Bellis - but not to hundreds of other women denied entry by MIQ. Photo / Jim Huylebroek

NZ Herald
By Matthew Hooton

OPINION:

In 2014 it was revealed that, three years earlier, the Beehive had used secret SIS material to smear then Opposition leader Phil Goff through the Whaleoil blog.

The Ardern Government's smearing of Charlotte Bellis,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.