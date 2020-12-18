Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Time gets tight when you're buying a house at 60

11 minutes to read

Buying a house can be tricky when you're older, and the banks will only lend for a limited time. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION:

SEE YOU NEXT YEAR

Every December, in my last column for that year, I thank everyone who has written in. That includes the grumpy ones. Actually, I especially like the grumpy letters. Nothing like

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.