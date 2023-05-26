Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm: Should I take a reverse mortgage on my home - a nice little earner, or a risky trap?

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
Reverse mortgage eats into couple's equity leaving them with limited choices. Photo / 123RF

Reverse mortgage eats into couple's equity leaving them with limited choices. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Q: A few years ago we took out a reverse mortgage and bought a motorhome, which we have used a lot. Recently we have considered moving to a retirement village, but find that the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business