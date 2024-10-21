Advertisement
Theo Spierings, former Fonterra CEO, dies after a brief illness

Former Fonterra chief Theo Spierings. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings has died after a brief illness.

A statement on Monday evening NZ time from The Purpose Factory – the consultancy he established after his time in NZ – confirmed his death in the Netherlands over the weekend.

His legacy, and the impact he had on those he worked with and who knew him, would be remembered fondly, it said.

“At this difficult time, Theo’s family has requested privacy. They appreciate the outpouring of love and support from around the world during this sad time.”

A private memorial service would be held in the Netherlands, the statement said.

Spierings, who was born in 1964, was appointed to Fonterra in 2011 and left the co-operative in 2018, after which current chief executive Miles Hurrell took over.

For the full story, go to BusinessDesk: Former Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings dies


