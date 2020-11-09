Synlait Milk said it planned to raise $200 million from investors for further investment and to strengthen its balance sheet.
Canterbury-based Synlait said it planned to raise $180m from an underwritten placement at a fixed price of $5.10 per share and a $20m from a share purchase plan (SPP). The stock last traded on Monday at $5.93.
Proceeds would be used to complete the investment phase of its strategy including the customisation of Synlait Pokeno and Auckland for processing and packaging equipment to service its new, multinational customer.
Synlait said last week that $70m of investment would be required at its Pokeno and Auckland facilities to cater for its new, as yet unnamed, customer.