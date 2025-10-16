Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

PGG Wrightson’s board shake-up raises questions over Agria and Elders’ motives, Jarden downgrades a2 Milk - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

PGG Wrightson held its annual meeting this week in which its chair and deputy chair were voted off the board.

PGG Wrightson held its annual meeting this week in which its chair and deputy chair were voted off the board.

PGG Wrightson’s annual meeting this week has left more than a few people scratching their heads over why chair Garry Moore and deputy chair Sarah Brown were despatched in such short order.

The successful rural services firm’s two largest shareholders – Singapore’s Agria (44%) and Australia’s Elders (12.3%) – voted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save