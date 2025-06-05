Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

NZ investors hit record $128b in US shares and bonds - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Herald NOW: Business with 2degrees: 6 June. Video / Herald NOW

Wall St punters

The volume of money invested by Kiwis on Wall Street has reached a record high, according to new data from the US Treasury.

The figures show New Zealanders’ ownership of US securities, including shares and bonds hit US$67.1 billion ($128b ) in March 2025 – the highest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Stock takes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stock takes