Dry weather will hurt NZ power company earnings, Fonterra v Bega - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The dry weather will hurt power company earnings, Morningstar says. Photo / Supplied

The dry weather in the first quarter of 2025 has crimped hydroelectric generation in New Zealand and will hit power company earnings, equities research firm Morningstar says.

While recent rain has helped, the hydro lakes have stayed low and wholesale prices have remained elevated at over

