Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

Bubble fears: Are US sharemarkets due for a crash? – Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Wall Street's record-breaking run has raised fears that the market may be about to burst. Photo / 123rf

Wall Street's record-breaking run has raised fears that the market may be about to burst. Photo / 123rf

Wall Street’s meteoric rise is fuelling fears that the world’s biggest sharemarket may be in for a correction.

As expected, the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by a quarter of a point this week but poured cold water on market expectations that there would be another cut in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save