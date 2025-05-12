Advertisement
US-China detente hopes send Mainfreight up 5% - Market close

3 mins to read

The logistics and transport company has had a strong 30 days, rising nearly 13%. Photo / Supplied

By Gregor Thompson

Hopes that a meeting between Chinese and American officials in Switzerland would produce a détente buoyed markets to start the week.

The New Zealand benchmark index, the S&P/NZX 50, rose 0.57% to 12,676.75 points on Monday.

Thirty-nine million shares changed hands, amounting to $100.7m in value

