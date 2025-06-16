Advertisement
Business / Markets / Shares

Tourism Holdings jumps 57.5% on buyout offer, lifts NZX 50 - Market close

nzme
4 mins to read

A consortium has offered to take over Tourism Holdings Ltd at a 57.5% premium. Photo / Supplied

A bid to take over Tourism Holdings has given the benchmark a boost in what otherwise would have been a quiet day on the New Zealand share market.

The S&P/NZX 50 was up 1.07% to 12,690.130 points with gainers outnumbering decliners 53 to 41.

Trading volumes were dominated by Tourism

Save

