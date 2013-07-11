Synlait welcomes Dutch swoop

FrieslandCampina Investments, a subsidiary of Holland's Royal FrieslandCampina, will hold about 7.5 per cent of Synlait Milk after a surprise swoop on this week's initial public offer.

FrieslandCampina is one of the largest dairy co-operatives in the world and is an existing customer of Synlait Milk.

Synlait Milk chairman Graeme Milne said the investment from FrieslandCampina was a welcome move.

"Our working relationship with FrieslandCampina has developed over the years and they have become a valued customer," he said.

"We view their investment as a positive endorsement of the growth opportunities we see for Synlait Milk in the coming years."