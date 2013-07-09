Synlait's plant in Dunsandel, Canterbury.

Synlait Milk will sell shares at $2.20 apiece before joining the NZX later this month, valuing the dairy processor at $322 million and making it the 43rd biggest company on the exchange.

The Rakaia-based company plans to raise $75 million of new capital, and existing shareholders will sell $38.7 million, or 17.6 million shares, in a secondary offer, listing on July 23, Synlait Milk said in a statement.

Cornerstone shareholder Bright Dairy and Food won't participate in the offer, reducing its holding to about 39 per cent from the 51 per cent it acquired in 2010 after Synlait abandoned an earlier plan to go public because of tepid investor appetite after the global financial crisis.

The broker firm offer opens today, after the final price was set in a bookbuild to institutional investors earlier this week, and will close on July 19. There won't be a general public offer.

"There was strong support from a wide range of investors, comprising New Zealand and international institutional investors and New Zealand retail brokers," chairman Graeme Milne said in a statement. "This is a strong market endorsement for the compelling fundamentals of the New Zealand dairy industry and in particularly Synlait Milk's growth initiatives to accelerate the development of our infant formula and nutritional products business."