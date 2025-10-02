Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

Ryman extends rally; NZX 50 continues gains - Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

Dean Hamilton, chairman of Ryman Healthcare. Ryman shares are up 10% since September 25. Photo / Michael Craig

Dean Hamilton, chairman of Ryman Healthcare. Ryman shares are up 10% since September 25. Photo / Michael Craig

A Ryman Healthcare rally has helped New Zealand’s blue-chip index keep the good times rolling.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed up 0.13% at 13,451.76 on Thursday, with 40.7 million shares changing hands worth $124.7m.

Having traded flat until Sept 26, the index is now up nearly 3% for the year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save