Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Results season confidence drives NZ sharemarket up – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

My Food Bag's share price fell 1c to 24c after its annual general meeting. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag's share price fell 1c to 24c after its annual general meeting. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket was up today as many key stocks firmed in advance of their results, while updates from Napier Port and My Food Bag brought mixed returns.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.05% or 6.864 points, rising to 12,766.540, after 47.9 million shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save