The Court of Appeal rejected the appeal against conviction.

The FMA also appealed the sentence, arguing it was manifestly inadequate and that home detention should be imposed.

The regulator argued the sentence was significant for the market enforcement regime as there had only been one other conviction for insider trading in New Zealand history, and that a $100,000 fine was not a meaningful deterrent given the businessman’s wealth.

The Court of Appeal found the sentencing judge had understated the culpability of the offending but was correct in imposing a sentence of community detention. The Court of Appeal did, however, increase the fine to $200,000.

The businessman had enjoyed name suppression prior to and during his trial, and the High Court’s denial of his application to have it continue following conviction until his planned appeals were resolved was itself appealed.

The Court of Appeal again declined his suppression application, ruling that the interest of open justice needs to take precedence given this case was of significant public interest.

After a courtroom loss at this penultimate stage, the businessman still has the option of taking his case to the Supreme Court. Such a move would likely involve interim suppression continuing until the appeal is resolved.

A lawyer acting for the businessman said they had not yet decided whether or not to appeal further, but the Court of Appeal has imposed a further seven-day period of interim suppression in order to provide time for this decision to be made.

