Property companies help boost NZ sharemarket – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Property companies, including Argosy, Stride and Goodman, all recorded share price rises today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The New Zealand sharemarket was up today buoyed by a rise in property company share prices.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.66% or 82.44 points, rising to 12,577.15, with 36,512,790 shares changing hands to the value of $156.4 million.

The S&P/NZX 20 index closed at 7419.19, up 0.71%, while

