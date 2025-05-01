Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZX on front foot to start May as Infratil rises 3.5% - Market close

nzme
3 mins to read

Infratil shares rallied on the news that Microsoft and Meta suggested overnight they would ramp up investment in datacentres. CDC's Hobsonville data centre has been doubled in size since it first opened in late 2022. The half-Infratil owned firm offers some 90MW of capacity between the Hobsonville facility and its twin at Silverdale. Photo / NZME

Infratil shares rallied on the news that Microsoft and Meta suggested overnight they would ramp up investment in datacentres. CDC's Hobsonville data centre has been doubled in size since it first opened in late 2022. The half-Infratil owned firm offers some 90MW of capacity between the Hobsonville facility and its twin at Silverdale. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand benchmark has kicked off the month on the front foot but is still being outgunned by its counterpart on the other side of the Tasman.

A late rally of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, rising 2.44% to $34.83, helped push the S&P/NZX 50 up 2.06% to 12.148.600 points

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares