Premium
NZ stocks retreat from record high – Market close

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

PGG Wrightson bucked Friday's trend to end firmer on the sharemarket. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s sharemarket ended lower after a post-rate cut flirtation with record highs this week was cut short by weakness in key overseas markets.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index dropped 103.6 points or 0.76% to 13,467.26, with 31 million shares, worth $118.9 million, trading.

There were 70 rises and 63 falls

