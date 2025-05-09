Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket rises with gentailers leading after Contact-Manawa deal

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
3 mins to read

Gentailers across the country had their share prices grow today as the NZ sharemarket rose.

Gentailers across the country had their share prices grow today as the NZ sharemarket rose.

The New Zealand sharemarket closed up today with electricity gentailers leading the positive momentum.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 1.11% or 138.04 points, rising to 12,605.07, with 41,673,190 shares changing hands to the value of $151 million.

The S&P/NZX20 index closed at 7,471.87, up 1.16%, while the S&P/NZX10 index

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares