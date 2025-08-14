Advertisement
NZ sharemarket rises, Vista Group shares fall after half-year results – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Vista Group shareholders sold off in high volume today after the company released its half-year financial results. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand sharemarket was up today as most shares across the main board rose but Vista Group shareholders sold off in high volume after the business released its half-year results.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.53% or 67.54 points, rising to 12,834.08, after 32

