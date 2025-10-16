Advertisement
NZ sharemarket rises in late trading as Infratil rallies on data centre deal – Market close

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Infratil's share price rallied on Thursday after its CDC business signed a new AI data centre contract. Photo / Noah Berger

The New Zealand sharemarket rose late on Thursday, with Infratil rallying after securing a new contract and the market’s newest entrant Uvre having a strong first day.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.61% or 81.699 points to 13,389.10 after 37.8 million shares worth $149.8 million were traded.

The S&P/NZX

