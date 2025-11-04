Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket gains as Fletcher hands over NZICC – Market close

BusinessDesk
4 mins to read

Fletcher Building's shares were up after it handed over the New Zealand International Convention Centre to SkyCity. Photo / NZME

Fletcher Building's shares were up after it handed over the New Zealand International Convention Centre to SkyCity. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket made a steady gain to hit an all-time high on the day Fletcher Building handed over the long-awaited landmark New Zealand International Convention Centre to SkyCity Entertainment Group.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index, which includes dividends, reached an intraday high of 13,649.74 and closed at 13,605.96, up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save