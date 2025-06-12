Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket flat as global tensions rise over potential Iran strike – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Oil prices spiked today after reports that Israel could be launching a potential strike on Iran.

Oil prices spiked today after reports that Israel could be launching a potential strike on Iran.

The NZ sharemarket was flat today as investors looked overseas with concern after reports that a potential strike on Iran could be coming from Israel, impacting oil prices.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.34% or 43.17 points, rising to 12,649.10, with 36,002,027 shares changing hands to the value of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares