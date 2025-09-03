Advertisement
NZ sharemarket dragged down by a2, Ebos – Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·BusinessDesk·
Hallenstein Glasson rose 4% to a record high of $9.10 today. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket, driven down by Ebos and a2 Milk, had its first fall in five days and is looking for definitive leads from offshore.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index initially defied weakness on Wall Street but then gradually slid in the afternoon and closed at 13,074.81, down 58.34 points

