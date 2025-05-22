Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket down as My Food Bag sees green shoots - Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

My Food Bag saw its share price rise following a positive result. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag saw its share price rise following a positive result. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket fell slightly today reflecting declining markets in the United States, Japan and Australia.

Although shares in My Food Bag and WasteCo rose after the companies delivered positive news.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.32% or 40.85 points, falling to 12,662.25, with 37,444,256 shares changing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares