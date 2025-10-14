Advertisement
Premium
NZ sharemarket down 0.5% amid PGW shuffle - Market close

BusinessDesk
4 mins to read

PGG Wrightson went into a trading halt after the independent chairman, Garry Moore, and deputy chairwoman, Sarah Brown, were ousted at the annual meeting. Photo / Mike Scott

Longstanding rural services company PGG Wrightson had a surprise boardroom upheaval as the New Zealand sharemarket slipped for the third day running.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index ignored a strong bounce-back on Wall Street and closed at 13,276.99, down 74.93 points or 0.56%. The index has fallen 2.18% over

