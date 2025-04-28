Advertisement
New Zealand sharemarket up as Trump eases tariff stance – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
US President Donald Trump has eased his language around his tariff stance, to the relief of investors.

The New Zealand sharemarket rose today after US President Donald Trump eased his language around tariffs, to the relief of investors.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.67% or 81.05 points, rising to 12,098.89, with 51,169,807 shares

