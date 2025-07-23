Advertisement
New Zealand sharemarket dips as F&P Healthcare, Infratil shares fall – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare had its share price fall again after an investor day in Melbourne. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket closed down today as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Infratil lost ground, while Sky TV continued to lift on yesterday’s TV3 acquisition news.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.31% or 39.67 points, falling to 12,794.06, with 33,260,422 shares changing hands to

