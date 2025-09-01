Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

New Zealand sharemarket closes up over 1% – Market close

BusinessDesk
4 mins to read

Ebos, which distributes medical supplies and equipment in Australia and New Zealand, rallied 67c or 2.05% to $33.28.

Ebos, which distributes medical supplies and equipment in Australia and New Zealand, rallied 67c or 2.05% to $33.28.

The New Zealand sharemarket continued to stride forward with a gain of more than 1%, following the gyrations of the latest company reporting season.

The NZX 50 Index bounced early afternoon and traded strongly to again break through the 13,000 points mark.

It closed at 13,070.45, up 139.72 points or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save