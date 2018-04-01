Born in Morocco and sent to high school in France, Mathis came to New Zealand on an exchange with Kristin School in Albany in 2016, and liked it so much that he has stayed ever since and is now in Kristin's Year 13.
His father is a financial adviser, his mother is a former accountant, and Mathis tried to start an investment club in France. But he found no support until he moved to Kristin, where he started a club called Xneosis, based on the Latin words for "new era".
"In New Zealand there are much more opportunities than in France," he said. "France has a very conservative and very rigid academic system. New Zealand is much more open and very keen to help young students."
Mathis has personally invested $4847 since January 2016, partly from his mother and partly from a summer gardening job back in Morocco.
His portfolio is now worth $8543, a 76 per cent gain. He has done well out of leading US stocks such as Amazon, Netflix and Apple. He also invested in Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies late last year and sold out at their peak in mid-January.
"I have a complicated equation to solve. I've always been passionate about academia and research. On the other hand, I love free enterprise," he said.
"If I could somehow equate those two, to help young people achieve their dreams and create businesses and get involved with markets and stuff like that, that would be a great dream."
• Levin student Liam McLeavey won Crimson Education's People's Choice Award, with a $1000 prize. Crimson, founded in 2013 by students Jamie Beaton and Sharndre Kushor, now has offices in 15 countries helping students get into top US and British universities.