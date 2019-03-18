"They need us and we need them. And to an extent, that has occurred because both organisations have been successful with each other and both organisations have in a transparent and open way, worked together to de-link that co-dependency," newly appointed chief executive Leon Clement told the Herald in an interview last December.

Forsyth Barr analyst Chelsea Leadbetter said she expected a strong first-half result from Synlait tomorrow, driven by volume growth from a2 Milk at healthy margins.

Leadbetter expects a net profit of about $47.5 million, a 17 pet cent improvement on the corresponding period a year earlier, driven by a near 20 per cent lift in revenue to $525.7m.

"Forecasting the interim results of dairy companies can be a bit messy, but here is no doubt that the a2 Milk story will be front and centre," she said.

Leadbetter said the key thing to look for would be how successful Synlait had been in finding new customers: "We are well aware that they are looking to diversify their business but it would be nice to see a few steps forward on that front." Analysts will also be looking for an update on where Synlait stands with its regulatory processes and some guidance on how much infant formula it is likely to make in the full year.

Synlait and a2 have enjoyed a stellar run on the share market. Over the last two years, Synlait's share price has rallied by 235 per cent and a2 Milk's by 383 per cent.

Dairy co-op Fonterra will also report its first-half result tomorrow, which will coincide with an update on its asset sales review.

Its New Zealand ice cream business, Tip Top, is for sale. The holding in China's Beingmate is also under review, as is a third, as yet unnamed, asset.

Fonterra said last month there would be no interim dividend and its dividend policy was under review.