English label formula, usually marketed through cross-border e-commerce channels, is cheaper than China label product, which uses more expensive ingredients and is sold in the more conventional mother and baby stores in the PRC.
Recent results from Danone and Friesland Campina, which both have a big presence in China, have shown strong revenue growth over the six-month period.
“A2 Milk benefited in the first half from a swing back in the market towards English label, which will in turn also benefit their margins,” Montgomerie said.
“It feels like, at a broader level, the shift towards English label persisted through the six-month period and should continue to do so in the near term.”
The company, which began purely as a marketer, has branched out into manufacturing through its majority-owned Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) facility in Southland.
The dual-listed a2 Milk has long said it wants to build on its existing supply chain, so any news on that front, and on how it plans to spend the $1b, will be eagerly digested by the market.
“But if they do announce something on the supply chain, then that’s a significant step change in the context of their business,” Montgomerie said.
“That has a number of potential flow-on effects and new products, capital management opportunities, implications for possible implications for Synlait and even MVM for that matter.