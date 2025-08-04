Advertisement
Mainfreight rebounds, Gentrack takes a hit as NZX trades flat – Market close

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Managing director Don Braid bought 10,000 Mainfreight shares last week.

The New Zealand sharemarket fell marginally on Monday as Mainfreight’s gains were offset by Gentrack Group’s losses.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 fell 0.36% to 12,684.00 points to start the week, with 33.1 million shares worth $117 million changing hands.

Paul Robertshawe, Octagon’s chief investment officer, highlighted Gentrack Group, which fell

