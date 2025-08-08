Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Late selling drives NZ sharemarket down – Market close

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

T&G Global returned to profit in the first half of this year and is upbeat on future prospects. Photo / NZME

T&G Global returned to profit in the first half of this year and is upbeat on future prospects. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket ended its first day under a new US tariff regime weaker after late bout of selling wiped out earlier gains.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index ended 42.47 points (0.33%) lower at 12,844.63, with 25.22 million shares, worth $89.14 million, trading.

There were 72 rises and 52 falls

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save