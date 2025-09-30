Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

KFC-owner Restaurant Brands soars as NZX 50 locks in 1.22% gain - Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

The KFC-operator's majority stakeholder filed a notice of intent to takeover the company.. Graphic / NZME

The KFC-operator's majority stakeholder filed a notice of intent to takeover the company.. Graphic / NZME

A takeover notice has sent KFC-owner Restaurant Brands’ stock price flying on a newsy day in the New Zealand equity market.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 1.22% to 13,292.36 points on Tuesday, with 61.6 million shares worth over $255.9m changing hands. There were 95 gainers and 44 decliners.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save