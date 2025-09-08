Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Infratil rises 2.65%, helps NZ sharemarket outperform Australia – Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

The NZX 50 outperformed its Australian counterpart.

The NZX 50 outperformed its Australian counterpart.

With help from Infratil, the New Zealand sharemarket has gained to start the week.

The S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.44% to 13,281.140 points on Monday, with 26.9 million shares changing hands, worth $102.4 million.

Matt Goodson, the managing director of Salt Funds Management, highlighted that the local index had outperformed the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save