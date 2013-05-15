Former Fletcher CFO joins Synlait

The Synlait milk processing factory near Dunsandel in Canterbury. Photo / Simon Baker

Former Fletcher Building chief financial officer Bill Roest has joined the board of Synlait Milk as a non-executive director.

The dairy producer yesterday revealed it was considering raising capital and listing on the New Zealand stock exchange through an initial public offer.

Synlait Milk chairman Graeme Milne said Roest would bring a wealth of experience to the board.

"Bill's governance skills and deep understanding of international business will add further depth to the board of Synlait Milk as the company pursues its vision to be a trusted supplier of choice to some of the world's best milk-based health and nutrition companies."

Roest retired from Fletcher Building last month after 12 years as CFO.