Fonterra to miss forecast

The firm says drought and the reshaping of its Australian business will affect earnings. Photo / Christine Cornege

The firm says drought and the reshaping of its Australian business will affect earnings. Photo / Christine Cornege

The Fonterra Shareholders' Fund unit price dropped by 21c yesterday after the co-operative signalled that its earnings would fall slightly short of prospectus forecasts in the current year.

By mid-morning, the units were trading at $7.20, down 28c from Wednesday's close, before eventually closing at $7.27.

Fonterra units give non-farming investors exposure to the dividend-paying, or manufacturing side, of Fonterra but not to high milk prices, which benefit farmers only.

The co-operative said the combined impact of the drought and the "reshaping" of its Australian business meant its forecast for normalised earnings before interest and tax was likely to be around $1 billion, just below the prospectus forecast of $1.08 billion.

Fonterra confirmed that the 2013 forecast cash payout to farmer shareholders of $6.12 would remain unchanged.