Business / Markets / Shares

Fonterra leads NZ sharemarket rise – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fonterra's share price rose today as investors anticipate a strong dividend is on the way. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra's share price rose today as investors anticipate a strong dividend is on the way. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket rose slightly on a quiet day today, while Fonterra’s share price rallied as investors look forward to a potentially higher dividend.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.15% or 19.09 points, rising to 12,480.05, with 42.85 million shares changing hands to the value of $113.94 million.

