Higher prices in the second half of this dairy season has lead Fonterra to hold its forecast farmer payout. Photo / File photo

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, has held its forecast farmgate payment on expectations of higher global prices in the second half of the season, and wants to grow its winter milk supply, meaning a tinkering with the capital structure.

Farmers are still expected to be paid $5.50 per kilogram of milk solids, with forecast earnings per share unchanged at between 40 cents and 50 cents, the Auckland-based cooperative said in a statement. That's based on the dollar holding at current levels for the rest of the season, and a stronger currency may impact the forecast, it said.

We had a strong start to the season and milk collection volumes were running 6 per cent ahead of last season on a year-to-date basis," chief executive Theo Spierings said. "However, the dry conditions mean we are currently forecasting total milk collection volumes to finish approximately 1 per cent ahead of the full season."

Separately, Fonterra said it plans to issue one share or unit in the Shareholders' Fund for every 40 held on April 12 at no cost to match any increase in production next season. The cooperative intends to introduce a dividend reinvestment plan in October, and plans to conduct another supply offer for farmer shareholders to sell their dividend rights into the fund last this year.

The dairy exporter has modified its growth contracts to give more time and options for growing farmers to buy shares which meet their production.