Ebos unwind pulls NZX 50 down 0.68% – Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

Ebos Group fell 3.88% to $28.70 on trading volumes worth more than $6.1 million. Photo / 123RF

After benefiting from last week’s index reshuffles, Ebos Group has struggled to hold on to its gains and pulled the index downwards.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 lost 0.68% and fell to 13,141.54 points on Monday, with 27.1 million shares worth $98.1 million changing hands.

There were 71

