Ebos Group shares fall 14%, dragging NZX 50 down 0.74% – Market close

By Gregor Thompson
BusinessDesk·
3 mins to read

Ebos Group shares tumbled 14% after a downside surprise in its earnings result.

A dramatic downward move from Ebos Group has helped to pull the New Zealand sharemarket down for the second day in a row.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 fell 0.74% to 12,861.84 points today, with 34 million shares trading hands, amounting to $150.1 million in value traded.

Paul Robertshawe, chief investment

