He added the market was “definitely looking for an upside surprise in the result, and instead they got a downside surprise”.

“It’s nothing terminal,” he said.

Channel keeps charging

Elsewhere on the exchange, Scales Corporation lifted 2.85% to $5.05.

Earlier this week, Scales reported a first-half underlying net profit attributable to shareholders of $49m, up 72% year-on-year. Reported net profit was $57.6m, up 51%.

Forsyth Barr lifted its Scales target price to $5.80 from $5.60 in a note on Tuesday.

Channel Infrastructure NZ shares were up for a second consecutive day, climbing 0.89% to $2.26.

Yesterday, Channel Infrastructure recorded first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $48.5m, an interim dividend of 6.25cps and held full-year dividend guidance.

In an investor’s note released today, Forsyth Barr analysts Andrew Harvey-Green and Hugh Lockwood said the result was “solid” and the company was tracking towards the upper end of its earnings guidance.

They cited “ahead-of-schedule progress on Z Energy’s jet storage project”, “a nine-year extension to a private storage contract” and “opportunities arising from the Government’s increased diesel stockholding requirements” as positives for the company.

Precinct Properties shares fell 0.39% to $1.265 after it reported its annual results and announced it was looking to form a new capital partnership involving Auckland’s PwC Tower.

Comprehensive income swung to a $3.1m gain from a $30.1m loss last year, as property revaluations showed a smaller $27.6m decline versus a $105.2m drop in 2024.

Retirement sector

Robertshawe highlighted that the two major listed retirement companies, Ryman Healthcare and Summerset Group, both declined.

Ryman dipped 3.21% to $2.41, while Summerset lost 1.59% to $10.53. The third company in the sector, Oceania Healthcare, traded flat at 64 cents.

Summerset, currently the largest of the three in terms of market capitalisation, will report half-year earnings tomorrow.

At 5pm, Woolworths Group shares were down 13.2% at A$29.02 ($32.20) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after group earnings fell and it cut its dividend by 21.1%.

Its New Zealand segment performed relatively well, with normalised earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) growth of 40.6%.

The blue-chip S&P/ASX 200 index was trading slightly above the ledger, up 0.12% one hour before close.

