Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

Comvita: Still looking for the sweet spot

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Does Comvita have the strategy to win back its place as a sharemarket favourite? Photo / Getty Images

Does Comvita have the strategy to win back its place as a sharemarket favourite? Photo / Getty Images

Comvita, New Zealand's biggest mānuka honey maker and exporter, earned itself a savage selldown on the sharemarket after reporting a first-half loss.

The company rode the crest of a wave in 2014 and 2015, buoyed up by enthusiasm for mānuka honey and strong demand for it in China, through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares