Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Comvita buzzing after takeover bid; NZX 50 up 0.63% – Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

Mānuka honey exporter Comvita has received a takeover bid. Photo / NZME

Mānuka honey exporter Comvita has received a takeover bid. Photo / NZME

A trio of inoffensive earnings reports have been overshadowed by yet another takeover bid on the New Zealand sharemarket.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 climbed 0.63% to 12,970.64 points on Monday with 29.6 million shares worth $147 million changing hands.

Paul Robertshawe, Octagon’s chief investment officer, said despite being in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save