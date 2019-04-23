Lester Walker of Ghetto Gastro adds the finishing touches as Beyond Meat previews their Beyond Beef product. Photo / AP

Beyond Meat, the manufacturers of plant-based meat substitutes, has filed for an initial public offering in New York.

The Los Angeles-based company which makes vegan burgers, sausages and chicken plans to raise US$184 million ($276m) in the flotation on the Nasdaq.

Its product line, which is available at stores including Countdown, has a number of high-profile investors including Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The news comes after Beyond Meat filed initial paperwork with US regulators to take the company public last November.

Riding a wave of growing popularity of meat-free products, the company has seen significant growth since its creation a decade ago.