Sealord is set to become the country’s biggest seafood business after announcing an agreement to buy privately owned Independent Fisheries, one of New Zealand’s largest deep-sea fishing companies.

Sealord described the deal as “the largest financial transaction in the seafood sector” since the Sealord deal in 1992, which was part of the Māori Treaty Settlement.

That Sealord deal had a total value estimated at about $500 million, but a Sealord spokesperson on Friday said the terms of the Independent Fisheries sale were confidential.

But the transaction would make the fishing company the biggest seafood business in the country, Sealord said.

The acquisition of the Christchurch-based company would come with about 46,000 metric tonnes of quota, two owned and one chartered deepwater factory fishing vessel, 500-plus vessel crew and staff, and a cold storage facility.