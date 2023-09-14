Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Sealord says new deal to take over Independent Fisheries will make it biggest kaimoana company

NZME.
2 mins to read
Kiwi celebrities reveal their favourite Fish & Chips shops. Video / Annaleise Shortland

Sealord is set to become the country’s biggest seafood business after announcing an agreement to buy privately owned Independent Fisheries, one of New Zealand’s largest deep-sea fishing companies.

Sealord described the deal as “the largest financial transaction in the seafood sector” since the Sealord deal in 1992, which was part

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets