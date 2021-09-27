Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Market close: Synlait, a2 Milk defy NZ sharemarket fall

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Synlait and a2 Milk both rallied, rising 26c or 7.88 per cent to $3.56 and 17c or 2.89 per cent to $6.06, respectively. Photo / Supplied

Synlait and a2 Milk both rallied, rising 26c or 7.88 per cent to $3.56 and 17c or 2.89 per cent to $6.06, respectively. Photo / Supplied

The milk companies Synlait and a2 Milk, rallying in price, set themselves on a path to recovery on a day where the New Zealand sharemarket lacked direction.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky ride with short, sharp falls at lunchtime and in the last half hour to close at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets