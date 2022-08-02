Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Market close: Index bolstered by A2 Milk, Plexure and Pacific Edge

By Rebecca Howard
BusinessDesk·
5 mins to read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

A2 Milk pushed the S&P/NZX 50 Index into positive territory in a late trading surge on speculation the milk marketing firm might get access to the US.

Trading of A2's shares was halted on both sides of the Tasman after the stock lifted 8.6 per cent to $5.42 on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets